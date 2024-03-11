Woman Commits Suicide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A married woman committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the limits of Mamonkanjan police station.
Police said on Monday that 22-year-old Shazia Bibi w/o Nazim, resident of Chak No.
489-GB Nikiyana
got infuriated after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.
Over the issue, she reportedly ended her life by shooting herself at her house.
Police took the body into custody and started investigation.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct
Federal cabinet sworn in at President House
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU aims to enroll out-of-school children2 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested2 minutes ago
-
One held with liquor2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sasta Ramzan Bazaar12 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet sworn in at President House15 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over death of Asfandyar Wali's wife22 minutes ago
-
DC chairs district peace committee meeting42 minutes ago
-
Acting CJ refuses official travelling protocols42 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security plan during Ramadan42 minutes ago
-
Man killed over domestic issues52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy, PMSA recovers 10 bodies out of 14 missing fishermen of Al-Assad boat52 minutes ago
-
Minister visits PTC office, reviews operational affairs52 minutes ago