Woman Commits Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A married woman committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the limits of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police said on Monday that 22-year-old Shazia Bibi w/o Nazim, resident of Chak No.

489-GB Nikiyana

got infuriated after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

Over the issue, she reportedly ended her life by shooting herself at her house.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.

