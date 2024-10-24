Open Menu

Woman Commits Suicide

October 24, 2024

Woman commits suicide

A woman committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan over domestic issues on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A woman committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan over domestic issues on Thursday.

According to police sources, 24-year old Kosar Mai, wife of Rashid of Basti Malkani of Tehsil Jatoi, had dispute with her husband and in-laws over some domestic issues.

On Thursday, she hanged herself with the ceiling fan of the room.

Rescue 1122 and police officials reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ Jatoi; however, the police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.

