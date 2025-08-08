Woman Commits Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with rope over domestic dispute near Basti Sardaron Wali Lodhran.
According to Rescue officials, a married woman had a domestic issue on which she tied her neck with cloth and hung herself with roof fan and died.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and handed over the body to the police for legal process.
The deceased was identified as 25 years old Sana w/o Dildar.
The police concerned was busy in interrogation into the incident.
