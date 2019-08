(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::A woman committed suicide after quarrelling with her sister-in-law over a domestic dispute here on Sunday.

Police said that Farzana Kausar wife of Noor Ahmad resident of Mauza Narowal swallowed poison pills, she was rushed to a local hospital, but in vain.