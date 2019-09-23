Woman commits suicide

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :A married woman committed suicide due to domestic issue here on Monday in Taluka Kaloi of district Tharparkar.

According to reports, a young woman Dili W/O Harji Meghwar committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in remote village Gadar of Taluka Kaloi.

Police have shifted the dead body to nearby hospital for completion of medico legal formalities and then handed over it to the heirs.