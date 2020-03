(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) -:A woman commits suicide after taking poisonous pills over domestic issue here Sunday.

According to police, wife of Naveed took poisonous pills after quarreling with her husbandat TNT colony near Chak No 226-RB. As a result she become unconscious and was taken to Civil Hospital where she expired.