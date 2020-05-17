Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the limits of Sherkot police.

Police said on Sunday that Nadia (22) w/o Hasnain resident of Sherkot Jhang took chemical after quarreling with her in-laws.

She was rushed to local hospital in precarious condition from where she was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where she breathed her last.

The police have handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.