FAISALABAD, May 22 (APP:A young woman committed suicide over some domestic issue here in the area of Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said 30-year-old Areeba, wife of Ehsan, resident of chak 423-GB, was depressedafter an altercation with her in-laws over a domestic issue. She swallowed poison pills and died at hospital soon after.