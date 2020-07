MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over a domestic issue on Wednesday.

According to details, 27-years-old Noori w/o Nisar Raajar ended her life by jumping into well in village Mithrao of district Tharparkar. The police rushed to the spot and brought the body of deceased woman at Islamkot hospital for fulfilling legal formalities.