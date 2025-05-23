Open Menu

Woman Commits Suicide After Being Abuse By Husband

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Woman commits suicide after being abuse by husband

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A 25-year-old married woman reportedly ended her life by consuming poisonous wheat pills after being physically and emotionally abused by her husband.

The vicitm, Fouzia Bibi, wife of Abbas Awan,resident of Surij Miani had returned to her parents home with her four-year-old daughter,told Tahira bibi,her mother,while talking to APP here on Friday. She said Abbas used to provide pick and drop facility to his daughter daily.

On Thursday, out of frustration, Fouzia consumed wheat-preserving tablets which caused severe vomiting.

Her family members took her to a local doctor from where she was referred to Nishtar Hospital due to her critical condition and she died.

The deceased’s family declined to involve the police or pursue legal proceeding and also refused a post-mortem examination.

When contacted, Abbas Awan described the death as an irreparable loss for their family. He stated they were organizing the funeral rites independently and prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace.

