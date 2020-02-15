Woman commits suicide after consuming acid over domestic dispute in Faisalabad

A married woman committed suicide after consuming acid over domestic dispute

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) A married woman committed suicide after consuming acid over domestic dispute.As per media reports, a 55-year-old female, identified as Bashiran Bibi, resident of Ahmad Nagar committed suicide after consuming acid over domestic dispute.She was shifted to allied hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have handed over the body to family members later, registered a case and started an investigation.