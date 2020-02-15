UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide After Consuming Acid Over Domestic Dispute In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:48 PM

Woman commits suicide after consuming acid over domestic dispute in Faisalabad

A married woman committed suicide after consuming acid over domestic dispute

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) A married woman committed suicide after consuming acid over domestic dispute.As per media reports, a 55-year-old female, identified as Bashiran Bibi, resident of Ahmad Nagar committed suicide after consuming acid over domestic dispute.She was shifted to allied hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have handed over the body to family members later, registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Police Married Suicide Women Family Media

Recent Stories

UAE’s Mohammed Khamis Kalaf redefining age in hi ..

6 minutes ago

Number of Injured in Massive Clashes in South Kaza ..

6 minutes ago

Gladiators v Zalmi, a rivalry ready to light up HB ..

10 minutes ago

Businesses see promising Pak-UK ties after Brexit ..

6 minutes ago

Stability in agri sector and reduction of diesel p ..

7 minutes ago

Mayor Islamabad challenges commission recommendati ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.