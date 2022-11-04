Woman Commits Suicide After Killing Daughter
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A woman committed suicide after killing her eight-month-old daughter in limits of Sandal Bar police station on Friday.
Police said Saba of Chak No 59-JB allegedly shot dead her daughter Marha,8, and later she took her own life with the same weapon.
On information, police reached the site and shifted both the bodies to a local hospital forpostmortem and started investigation.