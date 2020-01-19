Woman commits suicide after killing her son

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::A woman committed suicide after killing her son and injuring daughter over a domestic dispute in Dijkot police area.

Police spokesman said on Sunday one Farzana, wife of Ehsan of Jalandhar Road quarreled with her in-laws.

In a fit of rage, she allegedly cut throats of her five year-old son Yaseen and seven year old daughter Roohi and then committed suicide with the same knife.

Yaseen and Farzana died on-the-spot while Roohi was shifted to hospital where her condition was stated to be serious.

On receiving information, the area police reached the scene and took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

