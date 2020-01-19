UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide After Killing Her Son

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:40 PM

Woman commits suicide after killing her son

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::A woman committed suicide after killing her son and injuring daughter over a domestic dispute in Dijkot police area.

Police spokesman said on Sunday one Farzana, wife of Ehsan of Jalandhar Road quarreled with her in-laws.

In a fit of rage, she allegedly cut throats of her five year-old son Yaseen and seven year old daughter Roohi and then committed suicide with the same knife.

Yaseen and Farzana died on-the-spot while Roohi was shifted to hospital where her condition was stated to be serious.

On receiving information, the area police reached the scene and took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

ia/ma/rsd

Related Topics

Police Road Died Suicide Wife Same Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves DFF’s three-year st ..

16 minutes ago

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

1 hour ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

2 hours ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

3 hours ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.