Woman commits suicide after killing her son

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide after attempting to kill her three children in the jurisdiction of Sadr Police Station of Pakpatan on Monday.

The sad incident took place in the context of poverty and domestic quarrels in village Saddu Pipli in which a mother and her son were killed while two other children including another daughter were rushed to the hospital for postpartum in a critical condition, reported a private news channel while quoting police sources as saying.