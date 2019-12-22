UrduPoint.com
Woman Commits Suicide, Another Dies In Accident

Sun 22nd December 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::A woman was killed while another committed suicide here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, a woman Shagufta Bibi, wife of Khalid Javed, resident of Shamsabad, Jhumra Road was frustrated due to her domestic life for long.

On Sunday, she jumped before a moving train near sugar mills railway crossing and died on-the-spot. The body was handed over to legal heirs.

Separately, a woman Manzooran Bibi, wife of Shafqat Hussain of 596-GB, was crossing a road near village when she was hit by a speeding car. The victim was shifted to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

