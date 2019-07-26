UrduPoint.com
Woman Commits Suicide, Body Of Another Recovered From Canal In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

Woman commits suicide, body of another recovered from canal in Sargodha

Two women were killed in separate incidents in Miani and Jhaal Chakian police precincts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : Two women were killed in separate incidents in Miani and Jhaal Chakian police precincts.

Police sources said here on Friday that Nasreen Bibi, the mother of two children, of Miani quarreled with her husband Muhammad Irfan over family dispute.

Later she committed suicide by hanging herself by a ceiling fan.

In another incident, police recovered the body of a woman from a canal near village Ludewala, tehsil Sargodha.

Later she was identified as Parveen.

