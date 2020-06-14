UrduPoint.com
Woman Commits Suicide By Jumping Into Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :A married woman committed suicide by jumping into Mailsi-link canal over domestic dispute in Chab Kalaan police station premises here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, a 35 years old woman named Saima bibi w/o Irfan had domestic dispute with her family.

On today, she went to the Mailsi-link canal and jumped into it.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and started search operation. The Rescue operation was underway till filing the story.

