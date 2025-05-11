Woman commits suicide by jumping into Indus River

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A woman committed suicide by jumping into the River Indus from Dera-Bhakkar bridge.

Rescue 1122 spokesman told on Sunday, the emergency service received information that a woman jumped into the River Indus from Dera-Bhakkar bridge.

He said the rescue teams rushed to the site and retrieved the body of woman. The body was shifted to Trauma Center of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ismail Khan. The deceased was identified as sidra Saleem wife of Abdullah Bhatti.