UrduPoint.com

Woman Commits Suicide By Laying Down In Front Of Train

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:30 PM

Woman commits suicide by laying down in front of train

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman has as allegedly committed suicide by laying down in front of a train here near Chak No 166/WB on railway track between Jahanian-Qutabpur railway stations.

According to police sources, Robina Bibi (38) resident of Chak 117/10-R had dispute with her family members over some domestic issues from last few years.

On Sunday, in fit of disappointment, she reached the railway track and laid her down in front of a train heading towards Karachi from Lahore.

Tiba Sultanpur police reached the spot and took the body into custody, however, investigations have been started into the incident, police sources added.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Police Suicide Women Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be cro ..

Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be crowned in live TV ceremony on Mo ..

30 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minis ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

2 hours ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

3 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

3 hours ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.