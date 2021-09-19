Woman commits suicide by laying down in front of train

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman has as allegedly committed suicide by laying down in front of a train here near Chak No 166/WB on railway track between Jahanian-Qutabpur railway stations.

According to police sources, Robina Bibi (38) resident of Chak 117/10-R had dispute with her family members over some domestic issues from last few years.

On Sunday, in fit of disappointment, she reached the railway track and laid her down in front of a train heading towards Karachi from Lahore.

Tiba Sultanpur police reached the spot and took the body into custody, however, investigations have been started into the incident, police sources added.