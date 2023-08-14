Open Menu

Woman Commits Suicide In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Woman commits suicide in Attock

A woman committed suicide by shooting her with the help of a pistol in Hamza town in the limits of Attock Police Station on Monday, police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman committed suicide by shooting her with the help of a pistol in Hamza town in the limits of Attock Police Station on Monday, police sources said.

Police said that the woman was in distress as her relations with her family were not smooth.

On Monday, after a brief exchange of hot words, the woman closed herself in her room and shot herself with a pistol.

Later, her body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital Attock.

Police started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Police Station Suicide Attock Women Family

Recent Stories

I-Day celebrate with full enthusiasm in South Punj ..

I-Day celebrate with full enthusiasm in South Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Inaugural Dubai Calligraphy Biennale begins 1st Oc ..

Inaugural Dubai Calligraphy Biennale begins 1st October

13 minutes ago
 Abdullah Gul leads Pakistan's biggest flag rally i ..

Abdullah Gul leads Pakistan's biggest flag rally in Pindi

3 minutes ago
 76th Independence Day celebrated in KP with spirit ..

76th Independence Day celebrated in KP with spirit, national zeal

4 minutes ago
 SCI helped 545 patients in H1 2023

SCI helped 545 patients in H1 2023

13 minutes ago
 Rotary International marks 76th Anniversary of Pak ..

Rotary International marks 76th Anniversary of Pakistan

14 minutes ago
FAC celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

FAC celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

14 minutes ago
 MoFE&PT unites departments to commemorate Pakistan ..

MoFE&PT unites departments to commemorate Pakistan's 76th Independence Day

9 minutes ago
 Boating facility provided at Canal Park

Boating facility provided at Canal Park

9 minutes ago
 International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) holds grand Independence Day c ..

9 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebration at National Engineeri ..

Independence Day celebration at National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK)

9 minutes ago
 CTP completes arrangements to maintain traffic flo ..

CTP completes arrangements to maintain traffic flow during rain

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan