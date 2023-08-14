Woman commits suicide in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman committed suicide by shooting her with the help of a pistol in Hamza town in the limits of Attock Police Station on Monday, police sources said.

Police said that the woman was in distress as her relations with her family were not smooth.

On Monday, after a brief exchange of hot words, the woman closed herself in her room and shot herself with a pistol.

Later, her body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital Attock.

Police started further investigation.