Woman commits suicide in Deeplo

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :An elderly woman allegedly has committed suicide by hanging herself with a tree due to some unknown issue in village Tarakni of Deeplo.

According to details 62-years old woman Rana Baai w/o Bhoro Dars ended her life by hanging herself with a tree.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities. Reason behind suicide not yet ascertained.