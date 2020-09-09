UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide In Deeplo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Woman commits suicide in Deeplo

An elderly woman allegedly has committed suicide by hanging herself with a tree due to some unknown issue in village Tarakni of Deeplo

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :An elderly woman allegedly has committed suicide by hanging herself with a tree due to some unknown issue in village Tarakni of Deeplo.

According to details 62-years old woman Rana Baai w/o Bhoro Dars ended her life by hanging herself with a tree.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities. Reason behind suicide not yet ascertained.

Related Topics

Suicide Women

Recent Stories

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

16 minutes ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

46 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi visits THQ hospital ..

38 seconds ago

In race for vaccine, safety trumps speed

40 seconds ago

Husband of detained UK-Iranian urges govt help aft ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.