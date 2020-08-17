UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:02 PM

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman has committed suicide in Sitiana police station area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman has committed suicide in Sitiana police station area.

A police spokesman said on Monday that one Maria, wife of Boota of Chak No 32-GB, had a quarrel with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of anger, she swallowed poisonous pills. When her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to a hospital where doctors tried their best to save her life. However, could not survive.

The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary legal requirements.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Wife Women Best

Recent Stories

Karachi issues: Sindh CM says committee comprising ..

28 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan recorded highest ever remittances ..

35 minutes ago

Security arrangements reviewed for Muharramul Hara ..

4 minutes ago

Post-blast Lebanon says hospitals nearly at COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

6 cops dismissed from service over abuse of powers ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mr Justice Qasim K ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.