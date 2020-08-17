Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman has committed suicide in Sitiana police station area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman has committed suicide in Sitiana police station area.

A police spokesman said on Monday that one Maria, wife of Boota of Chak No 32-GB, had a quarrel with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of anger, she swallowed poisonous pills. When her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to a hospital where doctors tried their best to save her life. However, could not survive.

The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary legal requirements.