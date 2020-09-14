Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Sandal Bar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that 25-year-old Nadia daughter of Gulzar resident of Chak No 36-JB became dejected when her family elders reprimanded her over domestic dispute.

She committed suicide by handing herself with ceiling fan in her house.

The police handed over the body to her family for burial after completing necessary formalities.