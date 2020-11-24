Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A young woman committed suicide over a minor dispute in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A young woman committed suicide over a minor dispute in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 28-year-old Bushra wife of Tariq resident of Jaranwala Road became dejected after quarreling with her family members over a minor dispute.

Over this issue, she swallowed poisonous pills. She was rushed to Allied Hospital where she died.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.