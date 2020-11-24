UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:25 PM

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A young woman committed suicide over a minor dispute in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A young woman committed suicide over a minor dispute in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 28-year-old Bushra wife of Tariq resident of Jaranwala Road became dejected after quarreling with her family members over a minor dispute.

Over this issue, she swallowed poisonous pills. She was rushed to Allied Hospital where she died.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Died Suicide Wife Young Jaranwala Women Family

Recent Stories

50 steel framed racks distributed in bid to promot ..

2 minutes ago

ENOC eyes expansion in marine sector, says Group C ..

31 minutes ago

Ex-France rugby international Christophe Dominici ..

2 minutes ago

Aguero won't be rushed back, says Man City boss Gu ..

2 minutes ago

PPP to continue its struggle for empowering women: ..

10 minutes ago

Dr Faisal seeks citizens' support in fight against ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.