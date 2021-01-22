Woman commits suicide in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Sargodha Road police limits on Friday.

A police spokesman said 52-year-old Amina Bibi of Sargodha Road quarreled with her in-lawsover a domestic dispute and, later on, swallowed poisonous pills.

She was shifted to a hospital where she died.