Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Sargodha Road police limits on Friday.
A police spokesman said 52-year-old Amina Bibi of Sargodha Road quarreled with her in-lawsover a domestic dispute and, later on, swallowed poisonous pills.
She was shifted to a hospital where she died.