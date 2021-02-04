Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute, here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that Surayya Bibi wife of Mukhtar resident of Bhowana swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

As a result, she started feeling dilapidated condition and was shifted to local hospital from where she was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad. The doctors tried their best to save her life but she died.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

