Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:27 PM
A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the limits of Tandlianwala police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the limits of Tandlianwala police station.
Police said on Saturday that Rani Bibi (46) wife of Gulzar, resident of Chak No.508-GB endedher life by swallowing poisonous pills after an altercation with her son and his wife.
Police were looking into the matter.