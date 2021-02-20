Woman commits suicide in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the limits of Tandlianwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that Rani Bibi (46) wife of Gulzar, resident of Chak No.508-GB endedher life by swallowing poisonous pills after an altercation with her son and his wife.

Police were looking into the matter.