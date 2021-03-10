UrduPoint.com
Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 03:24 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :-:A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the limits of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police said on Wednesday that 22-years-old Nadia w/o Waris Ali, resident of Jhumra Road swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws. She was shifted to the hospital inprecarious condition where she expired.

Police were investigating.

More Stories From Pakistan

