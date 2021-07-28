UrduPoint.com
Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A young woman has committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 24-year-old Nida Kanwal wife of Sajid Javaid resident of Chak 241/R-B Chinchal Wala became dejected after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, she reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope at her room.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

