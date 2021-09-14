Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 08:47 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman committed suicide over family dispute, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station.
Police said on Tuesday that 30-year-old Saba, resident of Chak No.103-RB ended life byshooting herself after quarreling with her family members.
The police have taken the body into custody and started investigation.