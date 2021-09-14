UrduPoint.com

Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 08:47 PM

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman committed suicide over family dispute, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman committed suicide over family dispute, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that 30-year-old Saba, resident of Chak No.103-RB ended life byshooting herself after quarreling with her family members.

The police have taken the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Women Family

Recent Stories

AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists ..

AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists on ADX Second Market

20 minutes ago
 Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Et ..

Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Etisalat Group CEO

20 minutes ago
 ENOC Group to host Middle East’s first LPG Week ..

ENOC Group to host Middle East’s first LPG Week in Dubai this December

50 minutes ago
 President of Swiss Confederation receives UAE Mini ..

President of Swiss Confederation receives UAE Minister of Education

1 hour ago
 Morocco dismantles IS-linked cell, arrests three

Morocco dismantles IS-linked cell, arrests three

2 minutes ago
 US Senator Menendez Says May Subpoena Defense Secr ..

US Senator Menendez Says May Subpoena Defense Secretary, Others to Testify on Af ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.