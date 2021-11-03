Woman commits suicide in faisalabad

A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the limits of Sahianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the limits of Sahianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Noor Bibi w/o Jameel, resident of Chak No 24-JB was living with her in-laws as her husband was in abroad for employment.

She ended her life by hanging herselffrom a rope in her house after quarreling with her in-laws over domestic issues.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.