Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:22 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the limits of Sahianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Noor Bibi w/o Jameel, resident of Chak No 24-JB was living with her in-laws as her husband was in abroad for employment.

She ended her life by hanging herselffrom a rope in her house after quarreling with her in-laws over domestic issues.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.

