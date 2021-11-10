Woman commits suicide in faisalabad

A married woman committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A married woman committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Rabia, 29, wife of Fareed, resident of Sargodha Road got infuriated after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute and swallowed poisonous pills.

She was rushed to hospital where she expired.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.