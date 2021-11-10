UrduPoint.com

Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:33 PM

A married woman committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Sargodha Road police station

A married woman committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Rabia, 29, wife of Fareed, resident of Sargodha Road got infuriated after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute and swallowed poisonous pills.

She was rushed to hospital where she expired.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

