Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

A married woman committed suicide over domestic issues here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A married woman committed suicide over domestic issues here on Thursday.

According to police, 25-year-old Iqra took her own life after hanging with a ceiling fan overdomestic issues in Ejaz Town Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

On information, police reached the spot and handed over the body to the family.

More Stories From Pakistan

