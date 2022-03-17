Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A married woman committed suicide over domestic issues here on Thursday.
According to police, 25-year-old Iqra took her own life after hanging with a ceiling fan overdomestic issues in Ejaz Town Ghulam Muhammad Abad.
On information, police reached the spot and handed over the body to the family.