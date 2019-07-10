UrduPoint.com
Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman committed suicide, in the area of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : A woman committed suicide, in the area of Batala Colony police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Bashiran Bibi (50) wife of Sheeraz, resident of Chaman Zar Colony was upset over some domestic disputes and swallowed poisonous pills.

She was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

