Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:15 PM

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman committed suicide over domestic issue here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) -:A woman committed suicide over domestic issue here on Friday.

According to police, Rukhsana resident of chak 51-GB Khushpur consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over a domestic issue. She was shifted to hospital in critical condition where she died.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

