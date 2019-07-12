Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:15 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) -:A woman committed suicide over domestic issue here on Friday.
According to police, Rukhsana resident of chak 51-GB Khushpur consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over a domestic issue. She was shifted to hospital in critical condition where she died.
Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.