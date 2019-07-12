Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman committed suicide over domestic issue here on Friday

According to police, Rukhsana resident of chak 51-GB Khushpur consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over a domestic issue. She was shifted to hospital in critical condition where she died.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.