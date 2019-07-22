Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills here on Monday

According to police, Areeba of Chak No.97-RB consumed poisonous pills after quarrelling with her in-laws over domestic issues.She was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition but died.

Khurarianwala police handed over the body to her family after completing necessary formalities.