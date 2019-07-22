Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:23 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A woman committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills here on Monday.
According to police, Areeba of Chak No.97-RB consumed poisonous pills after quarrelling with her in-laws over domestic issues.She was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition but died.
Khurarianwala police handed over the body to her family after completing necessary formalities.