Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:23 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A woman committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills here on Monday.

According to police, Areeba of Chak No.97-RB consumed poisonous pills after quarrelling with her in-laws over domestic issues.She was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition but died.

Khurarianwala police handed over the body to her family after completing necessary formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

