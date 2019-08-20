Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A young woman committed suicide here in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) -:A young woman committed suicide here in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Naseem Bibi, resident of chak 266-RB, had an altercation with her in-laws over some domestic issue.

She swallowed poisonous pills and breathed her last in a nearby hospital.