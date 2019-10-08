Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman committed suicide, in the area of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) A woman committed suicide, in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that Zubaida Bibi (45) w/o Shaukat Ali, resident of Faizabad, Sargodha Road was upset over some unknown reasons, due to which, she committed suicide.

Police took the body into custody.

Further investigation was underway.