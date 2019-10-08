Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:32 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) A woman committed suicide, in the area of Sargodha Road police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that Zubaida Bibi (45) w/o Shaukat Ali, resident of Faizabad, Sargodha Road was upset over some unknown reasons, due to which, she committed suicide.
Police took the body into custody.
Further investigation was underway.