Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A married woman committed suicide in Batala Colony police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) A married woman committed suicide in Batala Colony police limits.

A police spokesman on Thursday said 28-year-old Saima, wife of Muhammad Sharif, had quarreled with her family members over some domestic disputes.

She swallowed poisonous pills and Rescue 1122 shifted her to the Allied Hospital where she died.