UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:32 PM

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman committed suicide over a marriage dispute in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over a marriage dispute in the area of Sadar police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that 30-year-old Tahira, mother of four children, got irritated when her spouse Naveed of Chak No.

226-RB insisted on his second marriage.

Over the issue, the women reportedly swallowed poisonous pills. She was taken to a hospital but she could not survive.

The police have started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Marriage Suicide Women

Recent Stories

UN Calls for Continuation of Reduced Violence in A ..

3 minutes ago

US, Taliban to swap prisoners ahead of intra-Afgha ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to implement its manifesto: C ..

3 minutes ago

Medical camp arranged at Faisalabad Development Au ..

10 minutes ago

Afghan President Hopes US-Taliban Deal to Lead to ..

10 minutes ago

We look forward to developing a comprehensive road ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.