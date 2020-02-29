Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman committed suicide over a marriage dispute in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over a marriage dispute in the area of Sadar police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that 30-year-old Tahira, mother of four children, got irritated when her spouse Naveed of Chak No.

226-RB insisted on his second marriage.

Over the issue, the women reportedly swallowed poisonous pills. She was taken to a hospital but she could not survive.

The police have started investigation.