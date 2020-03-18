UrduPoint.com
Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Wed 18th March 2020

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A woman committed suicide due to protracted illness in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide due to protracted illness in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that 70-year-old Anwar Bibi,wife of Ghulam Muhammad, resident of chak 52-RB, was suffering from a chronic disease for a long time.On the day of incident,she swallowed poisonous pills. She was shifted to Allied hospital in critical condition where she breathed her last.

