Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the precincts of Sandal Bar police station.

Police said on Monday that Rizwana (28) w/o Shukar Ali resident of Chak No.31-JB swallowed poisonous substance after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

She was shifted to the Allied Hospital in precarious condition where she expired.