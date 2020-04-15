Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:13 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) : A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station.
Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 23-year-old Parveen Bibi, wife of Jaffar, resident of chak no.
412-GB consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her mother-in-law over a domestic dispute.She was shifted to hospital in critical condition but died.
The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal requirements.