Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) : A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 23-year-old Parveen Bibi, wife of Jaffar, resident of chak no.

412-GB consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her mother-in-law over a domestic dispute.She was shifted to hospital in critical condition but died.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal requirements.