Woman Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:31 PM

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

A young woman committed suicide under mysterious circumstances, in the area of Sadr Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : A young woman committed suicide under mysterious circumstances, in the area of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Imran of Chak No.65-GB contracted a love marriage with Shaista sometimes ago and later some differences were developed between them.

The woman ended her life by allegedly shooting herself in her house late night.

On suspicion, the police toot Imran into custody and sent body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

