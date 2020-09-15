Woman commits suicide in HYDERABAD

A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speedy train near Hyderabad railway station on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speedy train near Hyderabad railway station on Tuesday.

According to report, she had developed a dispute with her family. On today, in a fit of rage she jumped in front of a train and killed herself.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.