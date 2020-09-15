UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide In HYDERABAD

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:13 PM

Woman commits suicide in HYDERABAD

A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speedy train near Hyderabad railway station on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speedy train near Hyderabad railway station on Tuesday.

According to report, she had developed a dispute with her family. On today, in a fit of rage she jumped in front of a train and killed herself.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

Related Topics

Suicide Hyderabad Women Family

Recent Stories

21 Emiratis join EGA national training programmes

1 minute ago

IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s plea for exemption fr ..

4 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler issues Decree restructuring BoD of the e ..

16 minutes ago

TRA allocates new frequencies for 5G networks

31 minutes ago

Four dacoits arrested in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Actor John Boyega quits Jo Malone over Chinese ad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.