Woman Commits Suicide In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 02:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic issue in Kot Haleem Khan.
According to B-division police station, Samra bibi (28) w/o Ali Abid,r/o Kot Haleem Kham commited suicide by hanging her self in her home over minor domestic issue.
The deceased was a mother of two children.
Police registered case and started investigation.