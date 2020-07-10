UrduPoint.com
Fri 10th July 2020 | 02:59 PM

Woman commits suicide in Lahore

A woman committed suicide over domestic issue in Kot Haleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic issue in Kot Haleem Khan.

According to B-division police station, Samra bibi (28) w/o Ali Abid,r/o Kot Haleem Kham commited suicide by hanging her self in her home over minor domestic issue.

The deceased was a mother of two children.

Police registered case and started investigation.


