MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A married woman committed suicide in village Daaraar of tehsil Mithi of district Tharparkar . According to police 40 years old Sita wife of Mendhro Meghwar ended her life by hanging herself in a tree.

Police official said the dead body was shifted to civil hospital Mithi for postmortem and later it was handed over to the heirs.