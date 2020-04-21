Woman commits suicide in Mithi

A married woman committed suicide by jumping into well in a village Mithaa tarr of Taluka chhachro

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A married woman committed suicide by jumping into well in a village Mithaa tarr of Taluka chhachro.

According to report Aaisha w/o Abdul jabbar ended her life over domestic matter by throwing herself into well .Police took the body from well and later handed over to the heirs after completing legal formalties.