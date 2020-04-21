Woman Commits Suicide In Mithi
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:38 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A married woman committed suicide by jumping into well in a village Mithaa tarr of Taluka chhachro.
According to report Aaisha w/o Abdul jabbar ended her life over domestic matter by throwing herself into well .Police took the body from well and later handed over to the heirs after completing legal formalties.