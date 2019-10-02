Woman commits suicide in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) -:A woman committed suicide after consuming poisonous chemical stone here at Khanewal.

According to Nishtar Hospital sources on Wednesday, Hakim Bibi of Chak 73/10R used to argue with her husband Nawaz on the day of incident, her husband altercate with her and in fit of disappointment she allegedly consumed poisonous chemical.

She was shifted to Nishtar Hospital in critical condition where she breathed her last.