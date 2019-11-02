UrduPoint.com
Woman Commits Suicide In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:58 PM

A 45-year-old women allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the Jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A 45-year-old women allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the Jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Shazia Noreen and was mentally disturbed.

The family members of the deceased told police that she was under depression for quite sometime.

The body was handed over to the relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

